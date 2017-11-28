Santa Paws Adoption Event

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation & Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups and shelters featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable dogs and even some cats for this MEGA Adoption Event inside the mall. Everything from Great Pyrenees to Chihuahuas, purebreds to All-American Mutts….bring the whole family to this FREE event, and start your holiday with a new best friend!
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
