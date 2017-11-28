500 pounds of drugs seized at San Ysidro Port of Entry over Thanksgiving weekend

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Tuesday night, 16,000 fans filled the Valley View Casino Center to see the group once called, "The Most Dangerous Band in the World."
Guns N' Roses was in San Diego as part of their tour of more than a dozen North American cities.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with fans before the show.
Christmas came early for dozens of families who used to live on the streets.
Now, they're clean and sober and looking toward the future. Tuesday night's event was called "Breaking & Entering," only in this case, they were given something.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with the details.
For many college students, making ends meet is a constant struggle. One local junior college has a unique way of helping meet those needs.
KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez was LIVE with how it's being done at Mesa College.
The local nonprofit, "Uplift San Diego" celebrated 30 years Tuesday night.
Part of the celebration included the annual Uplifting Citizen's Tribute, which recognizes those who helped the most vulnerable of San Diego.
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson was LIVE with more.
The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become "Giving Tuesday," a global day of giving. There is no shortage of non-profit groups and causes which would appreciate your donation, but how do you decide which charity will receive your gift?
The attorney in the case of the 32-year-old woman found naked and hanging from the second-story balcony of a Coronado mansion announced Tuesday he had new evidence that confirmed the death was not a suicide.
A driver was arrested Tuesday night under suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist.
A Naval pilot made an unexpected landing at Naval Station North Island Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while flying.
A single traffic fatality occurred in the San Diego area over the long Thanksgiving weekend, compared with five during the comparable period last year
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 500 pounds of illicit drugs worth nearly $2 million over the Thanksgiving weekend along the southern border of California
