Parachutist hospitalized after hard landing at Skydive San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A parachutist was hospitalized Tuesday after making a hard landing following a jump at Skydive San Diego, making it the second incident in just two days.

The parachutist was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderately serious injuries, according to a Cal Fire spokesman.

On Sunday, a female diver sustained major injuries and had to be transported by air to a nearby hospital.

Skydive San Diego has not commented on either incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.