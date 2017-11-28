CIF Open Division Championship Preview: Mission Hills Grizzlies vs Helix Highlanders

Every team enters a season with a goal in mind. One goal could be to finish better than the year before. Other teams may be looking to rebuild in order to set their programs up for future success. Lastly, there are teams that will not be content with a season unless they win a CIF title… I can tell you right now, the Mission Hills Grizzlies (12-0) and the Helix Highlanders (11-1) are two teams in that category!

In the 2017 season, the Mission Hills Grizzlies are undefeated behind their quarterback, and Silver Pigskin Finalist, Jack Tuttle. The last time the Grizzlies made a finals appearance was in 2013, whereby they defeated the Oceanside Pirates 36-14. En route to the championship, they had to pass through a competitive Helix team, who they wrestled down 24-21.

The 2017 season has been just a bit short of perfection for the Helix Highlanders. Their one loss was to the very impressive Paraclete Spirits, who finished their season 12-1, and will be playing the Moorpark Musketeers in the championship of the CIF Division 5 Southern Section.

As one may be aware, the Scotties were in this very same position last year. They entered the playoff bracket as the second seed, but ultimately fell short to the Cathedral Catholic Dons 35-27. Helix may have claimed revenge on the Dons when they defeated them earlier this season 39-0, but I am sure that is not enough for their head coach, Robbie Owens, and Silver Pigskin Finalist, Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Just as last year’s CIF San Diego Section Open Division Championship game wired down to the 1 & 2 seeds, we are in for a similar treat in 2017. Many predicted this to be the matchup that we would see at the end; others have had their minds set on who they think will win. However, the only two paths to truly catch the outcome are by attending the game at Southwestern College located in Chula Vista, CA on Saturday, December 2, at 7 PM or by tuning-in for the All-Sports Report on KUSI at 10:45 PM later that night.