Pilot makes unexpected landing at Naval Station North Island aft

Pilot makes unexpected landing at Naval Station North Island after medical emergency in the air

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Naval pilot made an unexpected landing at Naval Station North Island Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while flying.

According to a Navy Public Affairs Officer, the incident happened around 5 p.m. while the pilot was flying the F-18 Hornet. 

The pilot contacted ground crews alerting them of his medical emergency. He was able to safely land the aircraft and medical personnel were waiting on the ground to assist him.

The nature of the medical is unclear, but he is receiving treatment.

It was not clear if anyone else was in the jet at the time.

Officials said this was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the public. 

