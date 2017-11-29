CIF Division 2 Championship Preview: Steele Canyon Cougars vs. Ramona Bulldogs

The Division II Finals pits the undefeated Ramona Bulldogs (12-0) playing in this game for the first time since 2012 against the Steele Canyon Cougars (9-4) making their first ever appearance in the title game.

The Cougars have already bucked the odds making it to this point as a #7 seed including an upset of #2 seed Bishop’s in the quarterfinals. After winning their final two regular season games Steele Canyon won three consecutive playoff games to earn their first-ever trip to the CIF Finals. As the season has gotten later Steele Canyon found their offense averaging 39 points per game over their last 5 games. Besides upsetting Bishop’s, they edged out Granite Hills in the semi-finals 28-27 so they are battle tested.

The Bulldogs have ripped through the competition all season long. They have outscored their opponents by an average score of 34 to 8 which includes a pair of shutouts. Senior Tristan Stacy, a Silver Pigskin finalist, has accounted for 19 touchdowns and has done it in numerous ways; 5 rushing, 11 receiving, 2 on punt returns, and 1 on a kick-off return. Head Coach Damon Baldwin took his 2012 team to the Finals where they lost to Lincoln, so they will be looking for their first football title since 1973.

