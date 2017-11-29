Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with suspected DUI driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with suspected DUI driver in Coronado

Posted: Updated:

CORONADO (KUSI) — A driver was arrested Tuesday night under suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Thermal and Coronado Avenues in Coronado.

Police said the suspected DUI driver turned left in front of the motorcyclist, throwing him into another car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the SUV was arrested.

