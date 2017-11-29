24-year-old man killed by suspected drunk driver in South Bay

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a $120 million restoration project at the San Elijo Lagoon, one of the inlets along the North County coast.More>>
Challenged athletes from all over the world are in San Diego Wednesday to compete in a very special surf competition.More>>
San Diego police officers were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning in an incident that began near a Linda Vista park close to San Diego Mesa College and Kearny High School, authorities said.More>>
San Diego State University officials are poised to announce details of plans for campus expansion onto the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium property at a pair of events set for Wednesday and Thursday.More>>
NBC News fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week.More>>
A 67-year-old man known to police as the ""Bolt Bandit'' because of his Chargers beanie remains in custody Wednesday after he robbed or attempted to rob five convenience stores in a 12-day span this month in several San Diego neighborhoods, police said Wednesday.More>>
A 24-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver and thrown from his motorcycle into the windshield of a third vehicle at an Egger Highlands intersection in the South Bay, police said Wednesday.More>>
The attorney in the case of the 32-year-old woman found naked and hanging from the second-story balcony of a Coronado mansion announced Tuesday he had new evidence that confirmed the death was not a suicide.More>>
A driver was arrested Tuesday night under suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist.More>>
A Naval pilot made an unexpected landing at Naval Station North Island Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while flying.More>>
