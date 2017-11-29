Physically challenged surfers from around the world to compete in Adaptive Surf championship

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual Season of Wishes campaign is underway.
The organization makes wishes come true for dozens of seriously ill San Diego children every year.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriguez brings us the story of Samantha.More>>
San Diego State University Wednesday unveiled a $3 billion plan to expand the campus into Mission Valley and redevelop the SDCCU Stadium property over the next 15 years.More>>
Liberty Station kicked off the holiday season with a special tree lighting Wednesday night.
KUSI's Lauren Phinney was LIVE with all the details.More>>
If you know anyone who has kids in high school sports, you know how dangerous it can be. Not necessarily the sports themselves, but the fields they’re playing on.More>>
A lot of people in San Diego take their Christmas decorations very seriously. That's the case of one local 84-year-old woman who won't let a year go by without stringing her own Christmas lights, with or without help.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with the details.More>>
A San Diego lobbyist admitted in federal court Wednesday to conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions in connection with a congressional election.More>>
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is scheduled to rule Thursday on San Diego Gas & Electric’s controversial demands for a free pass on costs related to wildfires its own negligence contributed to.More>>
A Navy commander tried to rape a fellow officer at her home in San Diego, a prosecutor alleged Wednesday, but a defense attorney told a jury that the sexual encounter was between two consenting adults who had too much to drink and engaged in "aggressive and bizarre foreplay.''More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying and locating an unknown male who is wanted for a residential hot prowl burglary that occurred in the Golden Hill area.More>>
A 67-year-old man known to police as the ""Bolt Bandit'' because of his Chargers beanie remains in custody Wednesday after he robbed or attempted to rob five convenience stores in a 12-day span this month in several San Diego neighborhoods, police said Wednesday.More>>
