SDPD searches for suspect involved in hot prowl burglary in Golden Hill neighborhood

GOLDEN HILL (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying and locating an unknown male who is wanted for a residential hot prowl burglary that occurred in the Golden Hill area.

On Oct 31, at approximately 7:30 a.m., an adult female walked outside of her apartment located in the 1000 block of 20th Street and moved her vehicle.

The female’s boyfriend was asleep inside the bedroom of the apartment. When the female walked back towards the stairs that lead to her apartment, she noticed a Hispanic male walking down the stairs.

She confronted the male and asked what he was doing. The male said he was looking for someone and walked away from her. The female then noticed the male had her boyfriend’s laptop bag strapped over his shoulder.

The female ran into the apartment and told her boyfriend that they had just been burglarized. The boyfriend ran out of the apartment and after the suspect, but lost sight of him in 1900 block of Broadway, near the City College parking garage. The suspect stole several items from the apartment including a laptop bag, two laptops, a wallet, and an Omega watch.

The total value of the items stolen was over $ 8,000.

Suspect’s Description:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his early 20’s, thin build, wearing a black colored (possibly Armani Logo) jacket, blue jeans, and bright red tennis shoes.



Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9538 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or cell phone app tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.