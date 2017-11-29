Benghazi suspect found not guilty of murder charges

WASHINGTON (KUSI) — A suspect involved in the 2012 terrorist attack on the American diplomatic compound in Libya, that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans, was found guilty Wednesday on four of the 18 charges against him.

According to CNN, Ahmed Abu Khatallah was found guilty of the following counts:

Conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists.

Providing material support and resources to terrorists.

Using, carrying and discharging a semi-automatic assault rifle during a crime of violence.

Maliciously destroying and injuring dwellings and property, and placing lives in jeopardy within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, and attempting to do the same.

The jury found Khatallah not guilty of the four murder charges for the U.S. personnel killed in the attack.

According to the Department of Justice, he faces at least 10 years to life in prison for the four convictions. While two of those convictions were terror-related charges, the jury determined his specific actions did not result in death.

According to CNN, Khatallah faces an additional 20 years for his actions of “maliciously destroying and injuring dwellings and property, and placing lives in jeopardy.” The verdict on the final count — using and carrying a semiautomatic weapon during a crime of violence — carries a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence.

According to CNN, the verdict was reached after eight weeks of testimony.

"Ladies and gentlemen, he hates America, and that's why he committed this attack," federal prosecutor Michael DiLorenzo told the jury in his closing argument.

"He was there to attack the mission facilities. He was there to kill Americans," DiLorenzo said.

While Khatallah was not accused of directly taking part in the attack, he was found guilty of orchestrating the attack.

He "didn't light the fires or fire the mortars, but is just as guilty" for planning the attack, setting it in motion and getting others "to do his dirty work," federal prosecutor John Crabb told jurors in his opening statement.

According to CNN, Khatallah was the only Benghazi suspect in U.S. custody for several years until President Trump announced the capture of a second suspect, Mustafa al Imam.

Imam was charged with three felony offenses, two of which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He made his first U.S. District court appearance in Washington this month.