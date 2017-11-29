Local sports fields get 'Second Chance'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — If you know anyone who has kids in high school sports, you know how dangerous it can be. Not necessarily the sports themselves, but the fields they’re playing on.

“Every single field we went to was torn up and run down. Kids are getting hurt with serious injuries that are easily avoidable” said Josh Pratchard, Director of “Second Chance Fields”.

Thankfully, a local charity is picking up the ball and filling the gaps. It’s called “Second Chance Fields”.

Started by former pro-baseball player Josh Pratchard, Second Chance Fields has already rebuilt several high school ball fields, including Mission Bay High School.

With the help of big corporate partners like Home Depot and Hawthorne Cat, the baseball field at San Diego High is next on the list. It’s a $90 thousand project, in need of that final boost: $12 thousand.

“Adrian Gonzales says he will match dollar for dollar," said Chris Giannaris from Hawthorne-Cat, a corporate sponsor of Second Chance Fields.

Gonzales may play for the Dodgers in Los Angeles, but his home and his heart will always be in San Diego. He’s already donated nearly $100 thousand to rebuild local ball fields. He’s willing to keep that going, matching dollar for dollar.

Instead of complaining about school district budget cuts, Second Chance Fields is doing something about it.

“When it comes to high school sports, football gets most of the attention and the money. Baseball and softball get the cuts” Pratchard said.

By the way, every penny donated goes directly to the cause and fully tax deductible. There are no paid employees and no overhead, a rare thing in the world of “nonprofits”.

To help out, check out their Facebook page at Second Chance Fields and hit the ‘donate’ button.