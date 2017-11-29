CPUC to rule on SDG&E's demand for free pass on wildfire damage- - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

CPUC to rule on SDG&E's demand for free pass on wildfire damage-related costs

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is scheduled to rule Thursday on San Diego Gas & Electric’s controversial demands for a free pass on costs related to wildfires its own negligence contributed to.

PG&E, potentially facing billions in fire-related costs itself, has weighed in to urge the CPUC to allow SDG&E to bill customers despite long-standing principles to the contrary. 

Both companies, along with Southern California Edison, want the Commission to change the rules that require investor-owned utilities to cover costs stemming from their own mismanagement or negligence out of profits.

The cabal of California’s three largest utilities is lobbying for the change at the exact same time as the CPUC is investigating PG&E’s potential responsibility for recent deadly wildfires in the North Bay.

The decision made in the SDG&E case could establish a precedent PG&E would later rely on if its’ costs become contentious.

“The law basically says if you break it you pay for it,” said Thomas Long, Legal Director of TURN. “The utilities would add insult to injury with their self-serving suggestion that the courts’ application of inverse condemnation to claims against them for property damage from the 2007 wildfires somehow negates requirements that they operate prudently.” 

Long said PG&E, SDG&E and SoCal Edison were "dead wrong in trying to avoid accountability."

The CPUC’s judges have already recommended that the Commission deny the utilities’ request, but SDG&E, PG&E and SoCal Edison have been lobbying relentlessly for one of the five Commissioners to pen an alternate awarding them customer funding for wildfire expenses.  

“What they want the CPUC to do is contrary to law and common sense,” Long said. “The Commission has no legitimate legal option other than to deny their outlandish request.”

The vote is on the agenda for the CPUC's regularly scheduled meeting, 9:30 am, 505 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.