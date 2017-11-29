San Diego lobbyist admits conspiring to make illegal campaign co - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego lobbyist admits conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions to congressional election

Posted: Updated:
Jose Susumo Azano Matsura Jose Susumo Azano Matsura

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego lobbyist admitted in federal court Wednesday to conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions in connection with a congressional election.

Marco Polo Cortes, 47, pleaded guilty to arranging a meeting between co-defendant Jose Susumo Azano Matsura and a congressman in September 2012, after which Azano contributed $30,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on the lawmaker's behalf.

At the time, Azano was a foreign national who could not lawfully make contributions or expenditures, either directly or indirectly, in connection with any election at the federal, state or local levels.

Azano did so nonetheless, using a straw donor to create the appearance of legality, according to prosecutors.

As detailed in a jury trial last year, former La Jolla car dealer Marc Chase used funds provided by Azano to draft three checks, including the one to the committee. The conspirators also funneled an additional $150,000 of Azano's funds to other recipients, court documents state.

Cortes conceded in his plea agreement that he had known that the DCCC contribution was illicitly provided by Azano.

In addition to conspiracy and making an improper campaign contribution in another person's name, Cortes admitted to improperly obstructing the FBI's efforts to serve him with a valid arrest warrant, actions that prompted the federal agency to sent a SWAT team and negotiators to his apartment.

During the incident, neighboring residents were evacuated for safety reasons and the street in front of the defendant's apartment building was shut down.

The trial concluded in September 2016 with the convictions of co-defendants Azano, Edward Hester and Ravneet Singh. However, jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the counts against Cortes.

Azano was sentenced to 36 months' custody and ordered to pay a $560,955 fine after his conviction on all 37 counts he faced. Singh was sentenced to 15 months in prison, and Hester — Azano's son — was sentenced to a 12-month probation term.

Cortes entered his guilty plea rather than face retrial. He will be in line for a maximum penalty of three years in prison and $300,000 in fines at his sentencing, set for March 5.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.