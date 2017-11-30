Two Oceanside schools placed lockdown after reports of person wi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two Oceanside schools placed lockdown after reports of person with gun, suspect in custody

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Two schools were on lockdown as Oceanside police responded to reports of a man with a gun in Oceanside Thursday.

One suspect is in police custody and the lockdowns have been lifted.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Oceanside police officers were at 1320 Union Plaza Court looking for the suspect. A sheriff's helicopter crew was helping Oceanside police search for the suspicious and possibly armed man spotted in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 5 and north of state Route 78, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

Lincoln Middle School and El Camino Preschool were placed on lockdown because of the police activity.

All students and staff are safe, according to school district officials.

Police searched a nearby canyon area for the suspect.

