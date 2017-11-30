Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in National City - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in National City

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A 10-year-old South Bay girl who went missing and remained at large overnight was found safe Thursday, authorities reported.

Sofia Labra of National City was reported missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police officials, who said she had a history of running away from home and was not believed to have been abducted.

Officers searched the area and surrounding neighborhoods and went door- to-door on streets around her family's home in hopes of finding clues about where she might have gone.

Late this morning, she was found at E Avenue and East 18th Street, near her home, according to police. Officers took her to NCPD headquarters to be interviewed and reunited with her family.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.