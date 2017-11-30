CPUC denies SDG&E request to recover $379 million from 2007 wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — For the first time in a long time, the little guy is claiming victory over a corporate giant.

SDG&E was asking for $370 million to cover the cost of the 2007 wildfires. In a rare decision for the customer, the California Public Utility Commission voted against the electric company. After all, equipment owned by SDG&E was responsible for sparking the so-called Witch Fire.

The Witch Fire killed two people, destroyed 1,600 homes and scorched 200 thousand acres of land. At the time, the Santa Ana wind was blowing at hurricane force. Since SDG&E failed to trim trees in the backcountry, they were found responsible for causing the fire. Something they still deny.

While this is a big victory for the ratepayer, it could be short-lived.

In response, Lee Schavrien, SDG&E's senior vice president and chief regulatory officer, said the CPUC made the wrong decision, which the utility will seek to overturn.

SDG&E strongly disagrees with today’s decision. The CPUC got it wrong. The 2007 wildfires were a natural disaster fueled by extreme conditions including the worst Santa Ana wind event this region has ever seen, combined with high heat, low humidity and hurricane-force winds as high as 92 mph. Experts from Cal Fire and the County Office of Emergency Services described the weather as ‘unprecedented [in] magnitude,’ and ‘wind conditions being the worst they had ever seen in recent memory.’ “This decision is not supported by the evidence and is not consistent with the determination made by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC conducted its own inquiry and found SDG&E acted reasonably and approved the FERC-jurisdictional portion of the wildfire cost request. We find it difficult to understand how federal regulators understood the law and applied it appropriately, while the CPUC adopted a flawed interpretation. “The decision wrongly concludes that the applicability of inverse condemnation by California courts to privately owned public utilities is irrelevant. Under inverse condemnation, a utility is strictly liable, regardless of fault or foreseeability, if its facilities are involved in an ignition. Courts apply inverse condemnation to utilities on the grounds that utilities can spread the costs through rates, but this decision has failed to recognize or acknowledge the role inverse condemnation played in the incurrence of the costs and has failed to allow SDG&E to spread the costs as the courts envisioned.

The Public Utility Commission was designed to help the public, in cases like this. More often than not they rule in favor of the corporate giants.

Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre is leading the charge for the consumer. He’s also the lead attorney in the lawsuit against the San Onofre Nuclear Plant decision.

After a secret, cloak and dagger meeting at a hotel in Warsaw, Poland, the CPUC approved the San Onofre deal. A $3.3 billion decision, where the customer is stuck with the tab, even though the electric company was completely at fault for the shut down of the nuclear plant.

Both of these cases have shined a light on the cozy relationship between regulators and the companies they are supposed to regulate. The secret deal on San Onofre was improper at the very least, if not illegal.