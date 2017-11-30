Healthy Living: Cannabis oil being used to help pets with pain and anxiety

Medical marijuana is not just being used to help humans. The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is conducting a first-of-its-kind survey to learn more about the effects of medical cannabis on pets.

Six-year-old Ein is one big ball of energy. Sometimes too much for Emily Duesbury to keep up with.

"One of the best investments I've made is starting to use CBD oil with him," Duesbury said.

CBD Oil is extracted from the hemp plant and Emily uses it on her puppy at least twice a day, not just for his anxiety, but also to help with pain.

"We've noticed that he doesn't hop and skip as much he has an easier time taking longer walks, too," she said.

"Unfortunately we don't have a lot of research that has been published on both the doses that are appropriate in animals," said Dr. Jamie Peyton, who works with US David Vet Hospital.

She recently launched a survey to being researching the effects of medical cannabis in pets.

"What are they seeing? What benefits are they seeing? And what side effects so we can get information," she said.

So far, about 400 pet owners responded. These were the top reasons why they say they chose the greener alternative.

"Pain control, anxiety, seizure disorders," Dr. Peyton said.

CBD Oil and treats are a hot item at the Western Feed and Pet Supply in Sacramento.

"We go through them once a week we have people ask about them almost every time they come to the counter," said Ian Powell, an employee at Western Feed and Supply.

According to employees, the oil is non-psychoactive, which means your pet won't get high.

Pet owners like Emily who swear by the benefits of CBD are now paving the way for big changes in veterinary medicine.