Santee Sheriffs search for suspects wanted in connection with burglary and grand theft

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three men wanted for burglary and grand theft.

On Oct. 25, three unknown Black men entered the Walmart, located at 170 Town Center Parkway in Santee, and selected 8 Visa gift cards. The men requested that each gift card be activated with $500. One of the men distracted the cashier by asking for cigarettes.

When the cashier left her register to get the cigarettes another suspect reached around the register and pushed a key that loaded each of the cards with the $500.00. The third man grabbed the Walmart bag containing the gift cards and other merchandise. All three men exited the store without paying for any of the items.

The total loss was estimated at about $4,065.

All three suspects were last seen leaving the store parking lot in an older model Ford Crown Victoria with no license plates. The car had a white front left fender and purple tinted windows.

Description of Suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black shorts, white socks, and sandals.

Suspect #2 is described as a Black male, in the 20s, and was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a Black male, in his 20s and was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt, black shorts, white socks, and sandals.

Vehicle Description:

The vehicle is an older model Ford Crown Victoria, with a white front left fender and purple tinted windows. It did not have any license plates.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Santee Station at (619) 956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.