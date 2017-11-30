Jury finds Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty in 2015 death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco

(Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — A jury reached a verdict Thursday in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a Mexican citizen and undocumented immigrant charged in the 2015 killing of Kate Steinle in San Francisco.

According to CNN, the jury found 54-year-old Garcia Zarate not guilty of homicide charges, but he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The handgun belonged to a Bureau of Land Management ranger who reported that it had been stolen from his parked car in San Francisco a week before Steinle was shot.

Prosecutors called Steinle's father as their first witness.

Through tears, with a packed courtroom hanging on every word, Jim Steinle recounted the final moments of his daughter's life after she was shot.

He told the court that he and a family friend were visiting his daughter and they went for a walk on the popular waterfront.

The elder Steinle said he heard a loud "bang" and his daughter collapsed in his arms, saying "'help me, Dad.'"

Jim Steinle said her eyes were closed and she had trouble breathing.

"I couldn't figure out what was wrong," he said, choking back tears. "She didn't have any health problems."

He rolled her on her side and discovered a bullet hole with little blood. Paramedics arrived and she was later declared dead at a hospital.

Garcia Zarate had acknowledged shooting Steinle in the back. He has said he was handling the handgun when it accidentally fired.

Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was homeless in San Francisco when he shot Steinle. He had recently completed a prison sentence for illegal re-entry to the U.S. when he was transferred to the San Francisco County jail to face a 20-year-old marijuana charge.

The shooting touched off a political furor during last year's presidential race, with President Donald Trump citing the killing of 32-year-old Steinle as a reason to toughen U.S. immigration policies.