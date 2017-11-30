Renovations turn motel into affordable housing for homeless vets - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Renovations turn motel into affordable housing for homeless vets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shabby motel in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood is undergoing a big transformation.

The developer, Affirmed Housing Group is turning a former Motel 6 into apartments for low income and homeless veterans. The plans call for renovating the property and constructing permanent supportive housing for 84 veterans.

Each unit will have new flooring and wall surfaces, Bathrooms will be re-designed and expanded to accommodate wheelchairs and people with mobility challenges.

The studios will also have kitchenettes with sinks, double burner stoves, microwave ovens and refrigerators. A building that was once a restaurant will function as a central meeting place and a service center, staffed with case managers and other providers of social services.

The property which was still operating as a motel was purchased by the developer last September for $10 million. Another $13 million will be spent on the renovation. 

The site is close to transit, with the trolley station about a block away. The local VA clinic in Mission Valley is about four trolley stops away.

"We love that community aspect here," said James SIlverwood, president and CEO of Affirmed Housing Group. "We're just happy that the City of San Diego has now recognized that in this crisis we have in affordable housing, we should be helping our veterans too. We're excited to be bringing this veterans' project forward," Silverwood said.

The project was financed in part, by funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the San Diego Housing Commission.

Demolition is already underway and construction will take about 8-12 months. The developer is hoping the project will be ready for its first occupants by this time next year.
   

