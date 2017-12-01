Social media threat prompts increased police presence at San Die - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Social media threat prompts increased police presence at San Diego Temple

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An increased police presence was at the San Diego California Temple Thursday night after a threat was made on social media by an unspecified hate group.

An image — that KUSI News has chosen not to show — depicts a man holding what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle in front of the temple with the words, “Coming Soon.”  The corner of the image also includes a hashtag that says, #san_diego.

According to FBI San Diego, there is no specific or credible threat to the community.

“The FBI regularly assesses intelligence regarding possible threats to the U.S. and its interests abroad. We urge law enforcement and the public to remain vigilant. Members of the public should maintain awareness of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.  The FBI will continue working with federal, state, and local partners should there be any potential threat to public safety.”

