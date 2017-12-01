Police find driver who fled scene of fatal collision with pedest - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police find driver who fled scene of fatal collision with pedestrian in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said Saturday.

Traffic investigators tracked down the driver Friday in Fullerton after obtaining surveillance video from area businesses near the crash site, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The truck driver was in the process of loading for a trip to Fresno.

"Officers from CVPD were able to liaison with the Fullerton Police Department, who sent officers to secure the vehicle and driver until officers and the CVPD Crime Lab could respond,'' police said.

"After an exhaustive evaluation of the evidence, the vehicle and interviews of the driver, it was determined the driver of the semi was not aware there had been a collision. CVPD continues to investigate this matter but at this time no charges are being contemplated.''

The fatal crash occurred at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of H Street in Chula Vista, police said. The male pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.