Police find driver who fled scene of fatal collision with pedestrian in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said Saturday.

Traffic investigators tracked down the driver Friday in Fullerton after obtaining surveillance video from area businesses near the crash site, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The truck driver was in the process of loading for a trip to Fresno.

"Officers from CVPD were able to liaison with the Fullerton Police Department, who sent officers to secure the vehicle and driver until officers and the CVPD Crime Lab could respond,'' police said.

"After an exhaustive evaluation of the evidence, the vehicle and interviews of the driver, it was determined the driver of the semi was not aware there had been a collision. CVPD continues to investigate this matter but at this time no charges are being contemplated.''

The fatal crash occurred at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of H Street in Chula Vista, police said. The male pedestrian died at the scene, police said.