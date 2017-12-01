Police search for driver who fled scene of fatal collision with pedestrian in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Police Thursday sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.

The pedestrian was struck by a westbound vehicle about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of H Street, according to Chula Vista police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the driver was urged to call police at (619) 691-5151.