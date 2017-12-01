Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More>>
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.More>>
They have given $1 million to the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for women and newborns and Thursday night, Doug Manchester and his family were honored for their generosity.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE with the details.More>>
A shabby motel in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood is undergoing a big transformation.More>>
A major ruling for ratepayers in San Diego regarding the 2007 wildfires. The California Public Utilities Commission denied SDG&E's request to recover hundreds of millions of dollars from its own customers to pay for damages.
KUSI was joined by Attorney Mike Aguirre.More>>
One person was reportedly killed in a Lakeside house fire early Friday morning.More>>
Police Thursday sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.More>>
An increased police presence was at the San Diego California Temple Thursday night after a threat was made on social media by an unspecified hate group.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three men wanted for burglary and grand theft.More>>
A 10-year-old South Bay girl who went missing and remained at large overnight was found safe Thursday, authorities reported.More>>
