One person killed in Lakeside house fire

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — One person was reportedly killed in a Lakeside house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire around 4 a.m. on Emerald Hill Lane in Lakeside near State Route 67, according to Lakeside Fire officials.

The fire was fueled in part by clutter and exacerbated by rupturing oxygen tanks destroying the Lakeside home and killing a man, authorities said.

Three other family members of the victim escaped the blaze, Lakeside Fire Chief Don Butz said. All four people inside the home when the fire broke out were adults, including one who was medically evaluated but did not need medical attention.

The home was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived, and the family members who escaped told firefighters that one person was still inside, Butz said. When crews reached that person, he was dead.

"It was an arduous fire'' and it took more than 30 minutes to "get significant knockdown,'' Butz said.

Fire crews reported finding oxygen tanks that ruptured because of the heat and said the home was cluttered with storage, which Butz said fueled the flames.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, Butz said. Heartland Fire & Rescue and the Santee Fire Department assisted Lakeside crews.

Bomb-arson investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were investigating the cause of the blaze.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.