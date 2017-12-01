US Postal Service unveils new stamp to spread Alzheimer's Awaren - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

US Postal Service unveils new stamp to spread Alzheimer's Awareness

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a stamp Friday designed to broaden awareness of Alzheimer's disease and help fund research.

The stamp, which was unveiled in San Diego and nationally, displays a profile of an older woman looking down with another person's hand on her shoulder.

The illustration by Matt Mahurin of Topanga Canyon first appeared on the 2008 42-cent Alzheimer's Awareness stamp. In the original, she was facing left. The new one shows her facing right to help differentiate between the two stamps, according to the USPS.

The stamp will cost 60 cents, which covers the usual price of a first-class stamp plus a 10-cent donation to the National Institutes of Health.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the post office at 11255 Rancho Carmel Drive in San Diego at 11 a.m. The event was hosted by the USPS, San Diego Alzheimer's Association and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, where researchers study the disease.

The USPS will also hold a national event at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, featuring Postmaster General and CEO Megan Brennan.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.