US Postal Service unveils new stamp to spread Alzheimer's Awareness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a stamp Friday designed to broaden awareness of Alzheimer's disease and help fund research.

The stamp, which was unveiled in San Diego and nationally, displays a profile of an older woman looking down with another person's hand on her shoulder.

The illustration by Matt Mahurin of Topanga Canyon first appeared on the 2008 42-cent Alzheimer's Awareness stamp. In the original, she was facing left. The new one shows her facing right to help differentiate between the two stamps, according to the USPS.

The stamp will cost 60 cents, which covers the usual price of a first-class stamp plus a 10-cent donation to the National Institutes of Health.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the post office at 11255 Rancho Carmel Drive in San Diego at 11 a.m. The event was hosted by the USPS, San Diego Alzheimer's Association and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, where researchers study the disease.

The USPS will also hold a national event at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, featuring Postmaster General and CEO Megan Brennan.