Weekend holiday parades and festivals around San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.More>>
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.More>>
Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.More>>
Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.More>>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More>>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More>>
They have given $1 million to the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for women and newborns and Thursday night, Doug Manchester and his family were honored for their generosity.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE with the details.More>>
They have given $1 million to the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for women and newborns and Thursday night, Doug Manchester and his family were honored for their generosity.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE with the details.More>>
A shabby motel in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood is undergoing a big transformation.More>>
A shabby motel in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood is undergoing a big transformation.More>>
The Metropolitan Transit System is advising passengers traveling in the vicinity of Balboa Park on Friday and Saturday to plan ahead and prepare for delays due to December Nights in Balboa Park.More>>
The Metropolitan Transit System is advising passengers traveling in the vicinity of Balboa Park on Friday and Saturday to plan ahead and prepare for delays due to December Nights in Balboa Park.More>>
The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a stamp Friday designed to broaden awareness of Alzheimer's disease and help fund research.More>>
The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a stamp Friday designed to broaden awareness of Alzheimer's disease and help fund research.More>>
A Chula Vista man was in custody Friday after he was charged in federal court with shining a laser into the cockpit of a Border Patrol helicopter, authorities said.More>>
A Chula Vista man was in custody Friday after he was charged in federal court with shining a laser into the cockpit of a Border Patrol helicopter, authorities said.More>>
One person was reportedly killed in a Lakeside house fire early Friday morning.More>>
One person was reportedly killed in a Lakeside house fire early Friday morning.More>>
Police Thursday sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.More>>
Police Thursday sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.More>>