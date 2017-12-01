MTS bus routes detouring around December Nights - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

MTS bus routes detouring around December Nights

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Metropolitan Transit System is advising passengers traveling in the vicinity of Balboa Park on Friday and Saturday to plan ahead and prepare for delays due to December Nights in Balboa Park.

MTS will not operate bus service on Park Blvd. through Balboa Park during December Nights, which runs from 5-11 p.m. on Friday and noon - 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Bus stops on Park Blvd. from University Ave. to C Street will be closed on Friday from approximately 4-11 p.m., and on Saturday from 1-11 p.m. Rapid 215 and Route 7 will be detoured to SR 163. Closed stops at Park Blvd. and University Ave. will impact Routes 1 and 10. All routes will operate on a regular schedule; traffic may cause delays in service.

To take public transportation to December Nights, please use the free event shuttles from downtown. MTS Routes 3 and 120 serve the west side of Balboa Park at Laurel and 4th or 5th Avenues.

For more information on impacted routes and stops, visit the MTS December Nights in Balboa Park webpage. Passengers can also call MTS Information & Trip Planning at (619) 233-3004 or 511 for more information.                    

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

