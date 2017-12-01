SDPD search for suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 15-year-o - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD search for suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate an unknown suspect wanted for a sexual battery that occurred in the Mira Mesa area.

On Oct. 12, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the victim, a 15-year-old female was walking alone from her house to Mira Mesa High School.

The suspect approached the female from behind and engaged her in conversation as she was walking westbound on 8800 Hillery Drive. Shortly after, the suspect sexually battered the victim. The suspect fled the area on foot and was last seen walking southbound through a residential complex along 8800 Hillery Drive.

Suspect’s Description:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 42-years-old, 5’2” tall, normal build, short dark colored hair, wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt and baggie blue jeans. The suspect spoke with a thick Spanish accent.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect should call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and mobile app messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

