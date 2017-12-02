Child in serious condition after being hit by car in Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Child in serious condition after being hit by car in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) — A child was hospitalized in serious condition Friday after getting hit by a vehicle in Vista.

The 14-year-old male was going for a run around 8 p.m. on Vista Village Drive and Civic Center Drive when he was struck in the crosswalk. 

The driver claimed he had the green light when the incident happened. He cooperated with deputies and stayed on the scene.

Neither drugs or alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision. 

