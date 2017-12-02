Child in serious condition after being hit by car in Vista

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital invited Santa Claus to spend the start of the holidays with parents and their tiny loved ones who are sick or were born prematurely.
The Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit's hospital staff are known for giving the babies the best possible care for a better life.More>>
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital invited Santa Claus to spend the start of the holidays with parents and their tiny loved ones who are sick or were born prematurely.
The Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit's hospital staff are known for giving the babies the best possible care for a better life.More>>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More>>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More>>
San Diego State presented its $3 billion plan this week for SDSU West, detailing specific stadium plans for the Aztecs.
SoccerCity Project Manager Nick Stone released a response against it, saying the plan is virtually identical except for how it's being funded.
KUSI was joined by AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson with more.More>>
San Diego State presented its $3 billion plan this week for SDSU West, detailing specific stadium plans for the Aztecs.
SoccerCity Project Manager Nick Stone released a response against it, saying the plan is virtually identical except for how it's being funded.
KUSI was joined by AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson with more.More>>
The first of three large tents to shelter San Diego's homeless opened Friday in Barrio Logan.More>>
The first of three large tents to shelter San Diego's homeless opened Friday in Barrio Logan.More>>
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.More>>
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.More>>
Air crews aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt began launching strikes Friday against Islamic State targets in the Middle East.More>>
Air crews aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt began launching strikes Friday against Islamic State targets in the Middle East.More>>
A child was hospitalized in serious condition Friday after getting hit by a vehicle in Vista.More>>
A child was hospitalized in serious condition Friday after getting hit by a vehicle in Vista.More>>
A Navy lieutenant testified Friday that she didn't call police when her former commanding officer tried to rape her in her San Diego home last year because she didn't want to get him in trouble with his superiors.More>>
A Navy lieutenant testified Friday that she didn't call police when her former commanding officer tried to rape her in her San Diego home last year because she didn't want to get him in trouble with his superiors.More>>
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desertMore>>
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desertMore>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate an unknown suspect wanted for a sexual battery that occurred in the Mira Mesa area.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate an unknown suspect wanted for a sexual battery that occurred in the Mira Mesa area.More>>