Police say two store robberies may be connected

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two stores 27 miles apart were robbed early Saturday, and police believe the incidents may be connected.

A convenience store in the Sabre Springs neighborhood and a doughnut store in Spring Valley were both robbed within an hour of each other by suspects with similar descriptions.

At about 5:45 a.m., two suspects entered a 7-Eleven in the 13500 block of Sabre Springs Parkway and confronted the clerk, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

One suspect, armed with a shotgun, threatened the clerk, while another suspect took money from the cash register, Martinez said. Following the robbery, the two fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as a black man, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with a thin build. The second suspect was described as a black man wearing a gray hoodie, a brown sweater, gray pants and black gloves.

At about 6:30 a.m., two suspects with similar descriptions -- two black men, one armed with a shotgun -- entered KT Donuts in the 8415 block of Paradise Valley and demanded money from the clerk, said Lt. Glenn Giannantonio of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The second suspect was also reported to have a handgun, which was not indicated in the Sabre Springs robbery.

The two took money from the cash register and a necklace from one of the employees before leaving on foot, Giannantonio said.

Both incidents are being investigated, and San Diego police officials said it's possible the two are related.

An earlier robbery in Serra Mesa also involved suspects with similar descriptions. On Thursday, two men with a shotgun were reported to have robbed a Valero gas station in the 3300 block of Sandrock Road. Police said a possible connection was being looked into.

 

