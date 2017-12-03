Missing 84-year-old man found safe in Escondido - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Missing 84-year-old man found safe in Escondido

Posted:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — An 84-year-old Escondido man was found safely Sunday after disappearing from his porch, police said.

The man, Jose Natividad Hernandez, was spotted by an police officer disembarking from a bus at a transit station, said Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.

Hernandez was uninjured, and was returned home. He had last been seen by his family Saturday evening at his home in the 100 block of Sheridan Avenue, police said.

The man was seen on his porch at about 5:30 p.m., and family members reported him missing at about midnight, Escondido Police Officer Ryan Banks said.

