SDSU football to take on Army in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDSU football to take on Army in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego State's football team will line up against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl later this month, officials announced Sunday.

The game will be held Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Athletics officials at SDSU had been eyeing the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara before the University of Wisconsin's football team lost to Ohio State University Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Wisconsin's loss prompted a re-shuffling of bowl game destinations.

Big Ten team Wisconsin dropped down to the Orange Bowl, causing every other Big Ten school to drop down a notch and leaving no room for the Aztecs, a Mountain West team, in the Foster Farms Bowl, which was handed to Purdue instead.

The Aztecs have a 10-2 record this season, while Army's Black Knights are 8-3.

SDSU is 5-6 in bowl games all-time. Army is 4-2.

The last time the two teams met was in 2012, when the Aztecs beat the Black Knights 42-7.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.