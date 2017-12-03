SDSU football to take on Army in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego State's football team will line up against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl later this month, officials announced Sunday.More>>
An 84-year-old Escondido man was found safely Sunday after disappearing from his porch, police said.More>>
Gunfire was aimed at California Highway Patrol officers in Vista Sunday, as two suspects led them a car chase to Bonsall.More>>
The National Weather Service predicts powerful Santa Ana winds to and low humidity take hold in Southern California over the next week, increasing the risk of wildfires throughout the region.More>>
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital invited Santa Claus to spend the start of the holidays with parents and their tiny loved ones who are sick or were born prematurely.
The Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit's hospital staff are known for giving the babies the best possible care for a better life.More>>
The Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla is joining in on the holiday season with its annual Seas 'n' Greetings.More>>
Two stores 27 miles apart were robbed early Saturday, and police believe the incidents may be connected. A convenience store in the Sabre Springs neighborhood and a doughnut store in Spring Valley were both robbed within an hour of each other by suspects with similar descriptions.More>>
The driver of a semi-tractor/trailer truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista, told authorities he did not know his truck had hit someone, authorities said Saturday.More>>
Air crews aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt began launching strikes Friday against Islamic State targets in the Middle East.More>>
A child was hospitalized in serious condition Friday after getting hit by a vehicle in Vista.More>>
