SDSU football to take on Army in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego State's football team will line up against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl later this month, officials announced Sunday.

The game will be held Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Athletics officials at SDSU had been eyeing the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara before the University of Wisconsin's football team lost to Ohio State University Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Wisconsin's loss prompted a re-shuffling of bowl game destinations.

Big Ten team Wisconsin dropped down to the Orange Bowl, causing every other Big Ten school to drop down a notch and leaving no room for the Aztecs, a Mountain West team, in the Foster Farms Bowl, which was handed to Purdue instead.

The Aztecs have a 10-2 record this season, while Army's Black Knights are 8-3.

SDSU is 5-6 in bowl games all-time. Army is 4-2.

The last time the two teams met was in 2012, when the Aztecs beat the Black Knights 42-7.