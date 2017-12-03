Birch Aquarium to celebrate holiday spirit with annual Seas 'n' Greetings event

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — The Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla is joining in on the holiday season with its annual Seas 'n' Greetings.

All month long the aquarium will be transformed into a holiday wonderland full of its sea-sonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.

On Saturdays and Sundays, things are even more festive with live music and two daily dive shows, including special appearances from a scuba diving Santa Claus.

Full schedule of Seas 'n' Greetings events: https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/experiences/events/seas-n-greetings