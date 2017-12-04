Exclusive: State politicians pushing for education reform

Some state leaders are making a big push to improve California's education system.
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and San Diego Assemblymember Shirley Weber sat down with KUSI's Jason Austell to talk about what changes need to be made.
