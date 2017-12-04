CVS Pharmacy in the works to buy Aetna in $69 billion deal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A multi-billion dollar deal is in the works that could drastically change the U.S. health care industry.

Drugstore chain CVS says it plans to buy health insurance giant Aetna for $69 billion.

Experts said such a deal could help CVS compete with other integrated health care providers, including online retail giant Amazon, which is looking to get into the pharmacy business.

Any deal would have to be approved by anti-trust regulators, who've been skeptical of similar health care mergers in the past.

Aetna called off a merger with Rival Humana due to anti-trust concerns.

KUSI was joined by Radio Talk Show Host Bob "Sully" Sullivan with more.