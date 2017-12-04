Councilmember Myrtle Cole to serve second year as president of San Diego City Council

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A special Christmas concert will help thousands of sick children in San Diego this year. KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez was LIVE with the impact "Carols by Candlelight" will have on families this holiday season.More>>
A multi-billion dollar deal is in the works that could drastically change the U.S. health care industry.More>>
Because a Santa Ana wind event is forecasted this week in the region, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) will increase staffing between Monday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 7.More>>
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.More>>
Some state leaders are making a big push to improve California's education system.More>>
Myrtle Cole will serve a second year as president of the San Diego City Council after her colleagues voted overwhelmingly Monday to keep her in the key leadership post.More>>
A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while standing in a Chula Vista roadway, police said Monday.More>>
A San Marcos man who tried to lure underage girls into his car in Escondido, and succeeded in getting a young woman to get into his vehicle, pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of kidnapping, contact with a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and unlawful possession of an assault rifle.More>>
The City Council proclaimed it "San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl 40th Game Day'' Monday in San Diego.More>>
The Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla is joining in on the holiday season with its annual Seas 'n' Greetings.More>>
