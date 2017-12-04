Councilmember Myrtle Cole to serve second year as president of S - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Councilmember Myrtle Cole to serve second year as president of San Diego City Council

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Myrtle Cole will serve a second year as president of the San Diego City Council after her colleagues voted overwhelmingly Monday to keep her in the key leadership post.

Council members voted 8-1 in favor of Cole after she received strong support from organized labor representatives during the public comment period.

Matt Kostrinsky of the United Domestic Workers of America local called Cole "a fighter for working families.''

"We'd like to see that continue,'' Kostrinsky said. "She has shown that when you work with her on facts and figures, we're able to get into the trenches, roll up our sleeves and get work done for families.''

Leaders of the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council, Building & Trades Construction Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Alliance San Diego and Unite Here, which represents hotel workers, also spoke on Cole's behalf.

As council president, Cole's primary power is deciding which items make it onto meeting agendas.

"My colleagues, I just want to move this city forward, with the homelessness issue, with affordable housing,'' Cole said, referring to the city's top, and related, issues. She said the city has to start building more residential units.

The council president also has the power to determine assignments for council committees.

The lone vote against Cole was cast by Councilman Scott Sherman, who tried unsuccessfully to get her to commit to keeping the rosters of the committees the same as this year. She said the committee assignments would be brought before the council next week.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.