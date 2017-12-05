SoccerCity responds to SDSU's Mission Valley Stadium plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Next November, San Diego resident's could be voting on two different plans that will decide the future of the Mission Valley stadium site. Last week, San Diego State University released its plan for SDSU West. The plan includes campus expansion, affordable housing units, hotels, underground parking spaces, and a multi-use stadium. The plan is backed by a group known as, "Friends of SDSU"and they are currently collecting signatures to get on the November 2018 ballot. The other plan, SoccerCity, has already been approved to be on the November 2018 ballot. Nick Stone of FS Investors, the group behind SoccerCity, joined Good Morning San Diego to respond to SDSU's new plan.