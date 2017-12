SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council will vote Tuesday to approve a contract that would increase pay for San Diego Police Officers. The contract was agreed to by the Police Association last month but still has to be approved by the city council. A "Yes" vote would increase pay by nearly 30 percent and would cost taxpayers $66 million over two years. The pay raises would begin in the 2018-2019 budget year when the Prop-B Pension Reform ends, causing an increase in pension debt.