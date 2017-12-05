California communities under siege from wind-driven fires

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With Red Flag Warnings and fire weather conditions in place, being able to spot a fire in its earliest stages is needed more than ever before.
UC San Diego and the University of Nevada Reno have collaborated on the creation of high-definition cameras that could help Cal Fire and SDG&E get a jump start on wildfires.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE in Escondido with a firsthand look at the new technology.More>>
It’s the largest man-made aquatic playground in America and after 60-years of ebbing and flowing, it’s time for a major makeover.More>>
Wind-driven fires tore through California communities Tuesday for the second time in two months, leaving hundreds of homes feared lost and uprooting tens of thousands of people.More>>
You can find nearly anything on a Naval base, but Tuesday morning at Naval Base San Diego, the object on every sailor's mind was a squared circle.
World Wrestling Entertainment took over the pier for the 15th edition of Tribute to the Troops,
KUSI's Brandon Stone was LIVE with the story.More>>
A plan by San Diego State to develop the former Chargers stadium site is moving closer to getting on the November 2018 ballot.
Voters will probably have to choose between two competing proposals. The newest plan, outlined by San Diego State would allow the campus to expand to Mission Valley. Backers of the SDSU West plan say they have collected about two-thirds of the petition signatures that are required to take it to next year's ballot.More>>
An 18-year-old Riverside County man appeared before a federal judge in San Diego Tuesday and admitted making a failed attempt to smuggle a Bengal tiger cub into the United States from Mexico.More>>
A fire possibly set by a lost hiker blackened a swath of open terrain in a remote area near Pine Valley Tuesday amid gusty, dry conditions before firefighters were able to subdue the flames.More>>
Coroner's officials confirmed Tuesday that a body found last week in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desert is that of a retired Army captain from San Diego allegedly murdered by her ex-husband.More>>
Border arrests in San Diego and along the rest of the U.S.-Mexico boundary fell to a record low during the recently ended fiscal year spanning the Obama and Trump presidencies, but arrests and deportations away from the border rose sharply this calendar year, reflecting the current administration's emphasis on removing both criminal and non-criminal undocumented immigrants from the countryMore>>
Myrtle Cole will serve a second year as president of the San Diego City Council after her colleagues voted overwhelmingly Monday to keep her in the key leadership post.More>>
