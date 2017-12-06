All Sports Report Tuesday December 5, 2017
0:00 - 0:41 7 Days and Counting to 2017 Silver Pigskin Gala
0:42 - 1:03 Boys Basketball La Costa Canyon at St. Augustine
1:04 - 1:27 Girls Basketball Chula Vista at Steele Canyon
1:28 - 1:50 Girls Basketball Vista Murrieta at Cathedral
1:51 - 2:11 Girls Water Polo Fallbrook at Helix
2:12 - 2:30 Girls Water Polo Eastlake at Del Norte
2:31 - 2:52 Girls Water Polo Oceanside at Monte Vista
2:53 - 3:15 Boys Soccer West Hills at St. Augustine
3:16 - 4:16 Jeff Horton on Rashaad Penny
4:17 - 4:51 Shohei Ohtani to the Padres?