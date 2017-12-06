Armed Services YMCA hosting annual Military Family Holiday Toy P - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Armed Services YMCA hosting annual Military Family Holiday Toy Program

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 1,000 families took part in the Armed Forces YMCA's 27th annual Military Family Holiday Toy Program Wednesday, in which participants received a mini-Christmas tree, two toys per child and/or a bicycle.

The program is designed to help military families who often struggle to make ends meet in high-cost San Diego.

"Our military families sacrifice so much,'' YMCA Executive Director Tim Ney said. "The Military Family Holiday Toy Program provides another opportunity to thank military members and ensure their families have a very Merry Christmas.''

The program receives support from defense contractor Northrop Grumman, the David C. Copley Foundation, the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club, and Padres and Gulls sports teams, among other organizations. JMI Realty, HVAC contractor Jackson & Blanc and other partners also donated 700 turkeys for the event.

Later today, nearly 80 children living at Father Joe's Villages will ride in limousines to enjoy a holiday party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Italy that features food, games, crafts and gifts delivered by Santa Claus. The kids come from families that had been homeless.

According to Father Joe's Villages, the party gives children ages 5 to 17 a chance to celebrate the holiday season and get away from their families' struggles for a little while.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.