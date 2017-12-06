Mayor Faulconer urges Congress to pass legislation to protect Dreamers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer posted a video Wednesday urging Congress to pass a legislative tax that would protect Dreamers.

In the video, Mayor Faulconer expressed that it’s time for the legislative branch to act.

“We deserve an immigration policy that keeps us safe without shutting our doors to those seeking the American Dream,” he said in the video.

In September, the Trump Administration announced it would phase out the DACA program, put in place under the Obama Administration.

The 2012 executive order signed by President Barack Obama, called “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” — or DACA — allowed young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country, to study or work without the threat of deportation.

The administration's action gave Congress six months to come up with a solution for people illegally brought into the U.S. by their parents when they were children.

“Young immigrants in San Diego and cities across the country contribute to our local economies and enrich our communities. Dreamers – many of which are living in the only place they have ever known – are our neighbors, small business owners, students and veterans,” Mayor Faulconer added.

About 800,000 undocumented immigrants are currently protected under the program, including more than 223,000 Californians. Around 38,000 San Diegans were eligible for the program.

Watch the full video below