Man wanted for using juveniles to sell controlled substances to students at a Carmel Valley schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division and asking for the public’s assistance in locating William “John” Sipperley.

Sipperley is wanted in connection with using juveniles to sell controlled substances to students at a Carmel Valley area school. Sipperley has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest ($250,000 bail). Investigators believe Sipperley may have left the San Diego area and may be hiding in Oregon, Hawaii, or the Las Vegas area.

William “John” Sipperley is a White male, 50-years-old, 5’9” tall, 180 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. Sipperley may be driving a white colored 2007 Honda with a California license plate of 7PES884.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.