Man wanted for using juveniles to sell controlled substances to - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man wanted for using juveniles to sell controlled substances to students at a Carmel Valley schools

Posted: Updated:
William “John” Sipperley, 50 William “John” Sipperley, 50

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division and asking for the public’s assistance in locating William “John” Sipperley.

Sipperley is wanted in connection with using juveniles to sell controlled substances to students at a Carmel Valley area school. Sipperley has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest ($250,000 bail). Investigators believe Sipperley may have left the San Diego area and may be hiding in Oregon, Hawaii, or the Las Vegas area.

William “John” Sipperley is a White male, 50-years-old, 5’9” tall, 180 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. Sipperley may be driving a white colored 2007 Honda with a California license plate of 7PES884.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.