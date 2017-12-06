Trio of earthquakes hit East County highlands

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighting agencies across San Diego County were on high alert Thursday as the Santa Ana winds driving four major wildfires in Southern California were expected to gain strength, with gusts stronger than 80 mph, and create extreme fire danger.More>>
Firefighting agencies across San Diego County were on high alert Thursday as the Santa Ana winds driving four major wildfires in Southern California were expected to gain strength, with gusts stronger than 80 mph, and create extreme fire danger.More>>
A small vegetation fire erupted in San Diego Thursday morning just south of Interstate 8 and Hotel Circle South.More>>
A small vegetation fire erupted in San Diego Thursday morning just south of Interstate 8 and Hotel Circle South.More>>
A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California.More>>
A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California.More>>
The winds that fanned the fires in Los Angeles and Ventura County are moving into San Diego.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE in Alpine with more on the Santa Ana conditions.More>>
The winds that fanned the fires in Los Angeles and Ventura County are moving into San Diego.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE in Alpine with more on the Santa Ana conditions.More>>
The San Diego Lifeguard Union voted Wednesday night to separate itself from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.More>>
The San Diego Lifeguard Union voted Wednesday night to separate itself from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.More>>
A trio of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area Wednesday.More>>
A trio of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area Wednesday.More>>
A jury Wednesday awarded nearly $85,000 to the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock in a lawsuit she filed against the city after she tripped and fell on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing a rupture in one of her breast implants.More>>
A jury Wednesday awarded nearly $85,000 to the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock in a lawsuit she filed against the city after she tripped and fell on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing a rupture in one of her breast implants.More>>
The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county.More>>
The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county.More>>
A University of San Diego alumna is among several women gracing the cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year'' issue, released Wednesday, as "The Silence Breakers'' who spoke out about sexual violence and helped spark a worldwide movement to hold abusers accountable.More>>
A University of San Diego alumna is among several women gracing the cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year'' issue, released Wednesday, as "The Silence Breakers'' who spoke out about sexual violence and helped spark a worldwide movement to hold abusers accountable.More>>