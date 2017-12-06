Trio of earthquakes hit East County highlands - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Trio of earthquakes hit East County highlands

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A trio of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area Wednesday.

A 4.2-magnitude temblor occurred at 4:33 p.m., followed five minutes later by a quake measuring 3.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Both were centered in the area of the San Felipe Hills, eight or so miles northeast of Julian.

At least one of the temblors was felt by people as far away as downtown San Diego.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

Kerri Uglik, a clerk at the Julian Cider Mill on Main Street in the tourist-friendly mountain hamlet, said the seismic activity nudged a small jar of mustard off a shelf there but otherwise caused no disturbances at the shop.

Uglik said she only felt one quake, which she described as somewhat more forceful than the usual "rolling'' temblors that sometimes jostle her workplace.

"This was more of a jolt,'' she said.

A third earthquake, this one a magnitude 3.8, was reported at 7:57 p.m. in the same general area, but again no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.