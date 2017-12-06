Santa Ana winds and wildfire conditions prompt school closures a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Santa Ana winds and wildfire conditions prompt school closures across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county. Due to forecast high Santa Ana winds and possible power outages, the following school districts will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 7:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Warner Unified School District

As conditions change, each school district will continue to monitor the local emergency situation and make school closure decisions on a day-by-day basis.

Follow the San Diego County Office of Education on Twitter (@SanDiegoCOE) for tweets from various emergency agencies and school districts as well as live updates.

