All Sports Report Wednesday December 6, 2017

0:00 - 0:36 6 Days and Counting until the Silver Pigskin Gala

0:37 - 1:18 Nick Dell'Acqua Iron Hog Winner

1:19 - 2:07 ESPN Fire Map and Robbie Owens on Venue Change

2:08 - 2:25 Boys Basketball Otay Ranch at Hilltop

2:26 - 2:47 Boys Basketball Valhalla at San Diego

2:48 - 3:09 Girls Basketball Helix at Mira Mesa

3:10 - 3:29 Girls Water Polo San Dieguito at Mt. Carmel

3:30 - 3:44 Girls Water Polo Orange Glen at Mira Mesa

3:45 - 4:07 Boys Soccer Point Loma at Mater Dei

4:08 - 4:49 Rashaad Penny and Rocky Long on Heisman Snub

4:50 - 5:21 Marshall Faulk in College Hall of Fame