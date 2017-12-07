SDUSD schools prepared for potential fire threats

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With the potential fire risk brought by strong Santa Ana Winds, San Diego Unified School District is prepared to respond to any possible fires impacting schools under their jurisdiction.

Emergency response plans have been created and regularly rehearsed by students and staff in addition to clearing nearby brush to reduce the risk of a fire spreading.

The school district works closely with police and local government agencies for guidance in the event of a disaster, a district official said.

In the event of a disaster, the district has an agreement in place with the Red Cross to provide shelter at our middle schools and high schools, transportation, and food.

As a precaution several school districts were closed Thursday because of the increased risk.

Strong winds in excess of 80 mph were expected in parts of East and North County of San Diego.