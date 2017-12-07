SDUSD schools prepared for potential fire threats - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDUSD schools prepared for potential fire threats

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With the potential fire risk brought by strong Santa Ana Winds, San Diego Unified School District is prepared to respond to any possible fires impacting schools under their jurisdiction. 

Emergency response plans have been created and regularly rehearsed by students and staff in addition to clearing nearby brush to reduce the risk of a fire spreading.

The school district works closely with police and local government agencies for guidance in the event of a disaster, a district official said. 

In the event of a disaster, the district has an agreement in place with the Red Cross to provide shelter at our middle schools and high schools, transportation, and food.

As a precaution several school districts were closed Thursday because of the increased risk.

Strong winds in excess of 80 mph were expected in parts of East and North County of San Diego.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.