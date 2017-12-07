Update: Lilac Fire spreads to 4,100 and is 0 percent contained, destroying 65 structures

BONSALL (KUSI) — Firefighters battling the Lilac Fire that tore across more than 4,100 acres near Fallbrook and destroyed at least 65 structures switched from a defensive approach to an offensive attack Friday.

There is still no containment of the fire that broke out Thursday morning, though authorities at a press conference Friday morning said they're trying to stay ahead of any growth as quickly as possible.

The efforts have employed more than 1,000 firefighters and other personnel, 100 fire engines and 15 helicopters, including some military aircraft, Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser said.

"The region is being tested in a big way,'' County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said. "The good thing is, we have more resources than ever before ... we're better prepared and have better cooperation than there's ever been in San Diego County.''

Some 20,000 people are without power as a result of the fire, according to authorities.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday, just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather. Driven by 35 mph Santa Ana winds, the blaze had scorched 4,100 acres as of Thursday night, a figure that authorities said remained steady Friday morning.

#LilacFire [update] Firefighters continue to make progress & assess damage. The fire remains 4,100 acres & 0% contained. At least 65 structures have been destroyed. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 8, 2017

By 2 p.m., the flames had spread over roughly 500 acres, were threatening an estimated 1,000 homes and had sent a thick pall of brown smoke to the southwest above the North County and out over the ocean, according to Cal Fire.

"This fire could make all the way through Oceanside to the coast if it continues,'' he said.

At least 23,000 residents from about 5,000 homes were under evacuation orders as of Thursday night, according to San Diego County officials. That number grew overnight and in the early morning hours Friday.

#LilacFire burns down homes in Fallbrook's Rancho Monserate Retirement Community. Tune in to KUSI or watch live on our app for most up to date information! Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/qQkQxKBSGk — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 8, 2017

At least six injuries have been reported, including a firefighter who dislocated a shoulder "popped it back in'' and was already back on the job, Schuler said. Another firefighter was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Three non-firefighters suffered burn wounds of unknown severity while another person suffered a case of smoke inhalation

Many of the structures lost to the flames were residences in a mobile home retirement community near the origin point of the blaze, officials said.

Television news helicopter footage showed rows of dwelling units at Rancho Monserate Country Club engulfed in fire or already reduced to smoldering rubble.

During a late-afternoon news conference, authorities urged residents of communities near the site of the blaze — and across the San Diego region — to remain vigilant in the face of ongoing threats of wildfire amid the dicey and unseasonable weather conditions gripping the area.

"We are nowhere near the end of this,'' county Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ron Lane said. "There are going to be more evacuations. There are thousands of homes that are within the path of (this fire), and every resident needs to take this very seriously and be prepared to take care of themselves and their families.''

Sheriff Bill Gore called on the public to "stay alert'' and keep close tabs on the blaze via news accounts and local-government bulletins issued online.

"I can't emphasize this enough — if you feel threatened in any way, don't hesitate to self-evacuate,'' Gore said. "Get your family out of harm's way. Go to some relatives, go to some friends or go to one of the (evacuation) sites ... . But don't wait for that ... deputy to knock on your door, because there's not that many of us out there.''

San Diego County was quick to proclaim a state of local emergency due to the blaze. The decree, issued in the mid-afternoon, will help make the region eligible for state and federal resources.

Later in the afternoon, Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state emergency proclamation for San Diego County and Friday morning President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the state due to the Lilac Fire and other large fires burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

"The president's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,'' according to the White House. "Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.''

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas south of SR-76, west of I-15, north of Gopher Canyon Road and east of Mission Road/Vista Way. Among the evacuated sites were Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School and all neighborhoods along West Lilac Road.

In the early evening, the county issued new evacuation orders for the region south of Burma Road, east of Wilshire Road, north of North River Road and west of South Mission Avenue.

Additional orders were then issued for the area south of Reche Road, west of Interstate15, east of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road, and north of state Route 76.

Residents near the fire should not wait for a mandatory evacuation order or a knock on the door from law enforcement, Sheriff William D. Gore said. They should rely on common sense and leave their homes if they feel they are in danger, he said.

Other sites under mandatory evacuation orders are:

-- the region south of Burma Road, east of Wilshire Road, north of North River Road and west of South Mission Avenue;

-- the area south of Reche Road, west of Interstate 15, east of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road, and north of state Route 76;

-- the area south of Reche Road, north of Burma Road, east of the Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line and west of Green Canyon Road;

-- the area south of North River Road, north of Bobier Drive, east of Melrose and N. Santa Fe and west of E. Vista Way; and

-- the region south of Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line, north of North River Road, west of Wilshire Road and east of Douglas Drive.

Authorities set up evacuation centers for the displaced at Bostonia Recreation Center in El Cajon, Carlsbad Forum in Carlsbad, East Valley Community Center in Escondido and at Oceanside and Fallbrook high schools.

Evacuees were also being directed to the Pala Casino. People with horses and livestock were advised to take their animals to shelter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

A shelter at the Stagecoach Community Park filled to capacity Thursday night and evacuees were asked to go instead to the East Valley Community

Center. The Oceanside High School shelter also filled to capacity Friday morning and evacuees were asked to go instead to a newly opened shelter at Palomar College.

HELP! Livestock Evacuation volunteers needed! If you are able to assist, please call Gretchen Conwell at (760) 212- 1518 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 8, 2017

The California Highway Patrol closed down state Route 76 from Gird Road to Old Highway 395 and blocked off the latter route between West Lilac Road and state Route 76.

A contingent of about 700 firefighters from various area agencies was working to control the blaze as of late this afternoon, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Dave Nissen said. On Friday morning, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft are expected to join the other firefighting helicopters and air tankers assigned to the fire, he told news crews.

Overnight, aircraft from the city of San Diego and Kern County conducted water drops, according to Nissen.

About 70 sheriff's deputies were working in the fire-ravaged area, handling road closures and providing security for evacuated homes, Gore told reporters.

Video from the @SDFD Strike team at the #LilacFire No fires in city of SD now but please be prepared. Ready, Set, Go! guide is available in Eng/Span at https://t.co/fKDMZearbi …

Don’t wait until fire like this is at your doorstep. Leave early.



More info on the #KUSINews pic.twitter.com/9MxypTxwga — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 8, 2017

Campuses in at least 11 school districts including in Bonsall, Carlsbad, Fallbrook, Julian, San Marcos and Vista were closed Friday. All classes and campus events in the Palomar Community College District were canceled.

The cause of the blaze — which broke out amid a National Weather Service "red flag'' wildfire warning slated to expire Sunday night — was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.